Revisiting Chandrabose murder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beyond the tragic loss of life, hit-and-run cases usually see the web of power politics that shields the perpetrators, where political connections and influence can manipulate the course of justice. One such incident was the brutal murder of K Chandrabose, a security guard, in 2015 by businessman Mohammed Nisham.

Nisham, a beedi tycoon known for his lavish lifestyle and fleet of luxury cars, returned from a late-night party on January 29, 2015, to the Sobha City apartments in Thrissur. A minor delay in opening the gate enraged him. In a fit of rage, Nisham rammed his Hummer into Chandrabose, pinning him against a concrete wall.

The violence did not end there. After dumping the bleeding Chandrabose into his SUV, Nisham drove him to the apartment’s parking area and assaulted him further.

The news shocked the state and as Chandrabose fought for his life at Amala Hospital in Thrissur, a broader story began to unfold.

Nisham, the managing director of King Beedi Company, was not new to controversy. His business empire stretched across hotels, real estate, and jewellery. He had faced 11 criminal charges before the murder, yet each case seemed to have been swept under the rug.

The case was prolonged for one year. The murder trial, which officially began in May 2015, was filled with drama, manipulation, and attempts to influence witnesses.