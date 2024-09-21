Make public spaces accessible to persons with disabilities, says Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling to initiate action to make public spaces and institutions accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwD), MP Shashi Tharoor inaugurated the ‘Inclusive India Bharat Yatra’ organised by Different Art Centre (DAC), in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Mascot Hotel on Friday.

Tharoor said that the Indian Parliament took a long time to make it disability-friendly and that it was a matter of shame that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award ceremony venue lacked ramps for the PwDs.

DAC patron Adoor Gopalakrishnan presided over the inaugural function, and the journey’s theme song was released by director Jaya Dali.

Paralympian Padma Shri Boniface Prabhu, who was honoured at the event, emphasised the need for public spaces to be inclusive and disability-friendly. DAC executive director Gopinath Muthukad delivered the welcome address and director Shyla Thomas gave the vote of thanks.

As part of creating awareness of social inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, Muthukad is set to begin the fifth edition of ‘Inclusive India travel campaign’.

The journey will begin on October 6 from Kanyakumari and conclude in Delhi on December 3, on the World Disability Day.

Various aspects, ranging from changing the society’s perspective towards the PwD sector, ensuring equal justice to them, and bringing about a progressive change in the general attitude towards them would form the themes of the campaign.

The travel campaign will also host one-and-a-half-hour-long awareness programmes at around 40 venues across India, along with magic shows by Muthukad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will carry out the state-level inauguration of the event at DAC on Sunday at 10.30 am. Social Justice Minister R Bindu will preside over. Boniface Prabhu will be honoured at the function. MLA Kadakampally Surendran, DAC director Jayadali M V and Muthukad will attend the event among others.

The occasion will also host a dance performance by famed danseuse Methil Devika, which will have sign language and music by Ullas Ponnadi, a famous bulbul player, as accompaniments.

A presentation on the awareness programme based on magic performances will be performed by Muthukad.

A function to mark the official start of the Inclusive India travel campaign will be organised at the Chennai Kamarajar Arena on September 28.