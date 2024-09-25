Same game, same principles across the world, says Komban’s coach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC head coach Sergio Alexandre said that the fundamentals of football remained universal, regardless of location. Addressing the media on Tuesday after a training session at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Alexandre said that the same principles applied to players in Kerala as they did elsewhere in the world.

“Adapting to the local style is about game moments. It’s nothing unique in terms of the technical approach. The principles are the same globally,” said Sergio Alexandre.

Sergio Alexandre, who has led the Kombans to an impressive start in the Kerala Super League, said that his coaching philosophy focused on individual player growth. “By the end of the season, if my players have performed well and improved as footballers, then I feel like I’ve achieved my goal.

It is about how we adapt during the game,” he said. With a clear goal to become champions this season, Alexandre said that the team was hundred percent sure that they would win the league title.