Delays plague Kerala’s west coast waterway project amid land acquisition woes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious West Coast Waterway project that aims at developing the 616-km-long canal system running parallel to the state’s coastline from Kovalam to Bekal continues to suffer delays owing to land acquisition and rehabilitation hurdles.

Hundreds of families living along the Parvathy Puthanar, which is part of the National Waterway, are expressing strong dissatisfaction over the uncertainty and delay in the overall progress of the project in the state capital.

The residents’ associations affected by the project in the Vallakadavu area have come together and formed an action council to express their discontent and they are demanding expediting the land acquisition procedures.

The project designed to interconnect Kerala’s backwaters and rivers, aims to enhance transportation, trade, and tourism in the state by 2026.“There is no momentum in the project and we are in the dark about the reason for the delay. Many of the families are yet to get the compensation. They have evaluated the assets and fixed the compensations but the distribution of compensation amount is not happening,” said Rahim N, president of Azeez Nagar Residents’ Association, Vallakadavu.

“Many residents associations in the Enchakkal-Vallakadavu area affected by the project will be part of the action council. The project has been dragging on for years now,” he added.

An official of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Department told TNIE that there was no delay and land acquisition and rehabilitation procedures were going on.

“This is one of the massive rehabilitation project taken up by the government and it is ongoing. We are rehabilitating around 1,500 families from Kovalam to Varkala to facilitate the project. In the capital city, the process to rehabilitate around 400 of the 900 families is underway. The rest of the private parties have title deeds and we have to do the rehabilitation as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013. It is going to take some time for all the procedures to complete,” said a top official of the Inland Navigation Department.