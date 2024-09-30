T'puram's Sasthamangalam-Peroorkada stretch undergoing massive development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sasthamangalam-Peroorkada Road, one of the busy byroads in the capital city, which has been in a dilapidated state for years, will become motorable soon.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is executing the major road development project in the stretch under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram initiative.

An official of the PWD said that the development of the stretch has been long pending.

“This is one of the busiest byroutes in the city that is also used as a shortcut to Sasthamangalam without entering the busy Ambalamukku-Kowdiar stretch. This is the first time such a major revamp of the stretch is happening,” said the official.

The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd has sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the development of the road.

“The construction of the drainage and underground ducts are fast progressing. We will be able to initiate the tarring work by next week. The work is being done at Sasthamangalam-Peroorkada, Ambalamukku-Oolampara stretches,” said the official.

As part of the project, the authorities are planning to shift the utility lines, including overhead cables and drinking water lines into an underground duct. KWA has already initiated the work. Once the utility lines are shifted, the road will not be cut open in the future,” said the official.

The new roads will have a footpath ranging between 1 to 2 metres. PWD is planning to complete the project by October end. “The gas pipeline laying work is also nearing completion. 95% of the work has been completed,” the official added.