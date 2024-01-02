Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Solar panel registration to start on January 3 

During the initial phase, 500 government buildings got solar panels installed. The second phase will concentrate on promoting residential solar installations in the city.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of developing Thiruvananthapuram as a solar city, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) will hold spot registration for the installation of solar panels from January 3 to 10 at its headquarters on Law College Road.

Banks and solar panel firms are also participating in the spot registration. Customers will get a 40 per cent subsidy on purchases. The state government will also provide a 5 per cent interest subsidy on loans from registered banks. For consumers with existing housing loans, a top-up option is also available.

For group housing societies, up to 500kW is available with subsidy. Beneficiaries will be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis. The system will be installed through agencies selected by ANERT.

For more details and to participate in the event, visit www.buymysun.com, contact - 9188119415 or the toll-free number - 18004251803.

