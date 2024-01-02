Solar panel registration to start on January 3 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of developing Thiruvananthapuram as a solar city, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) will hold spot registration for the installation of solar panels from January 3 to 10 at its headquarters on Law College Road.

During the initial phase, 500 government buildings got solar panels installed. The second phase will concentrate on promoting residential solar installations in the city. As part of the initiative, the Union government has approved a 100-MW special project of which 25,000 consumers will be beneficiaries.

Banks and solar panel firms are also participating in the spot registration. Customers will get a 40 per cent subsidy on purchases. The state government will also provide a 5 per cent interest subsidy on loans from registered banks. For consumers with existing housing loans, a top-up option is also available.

For group housing societies, up to 500kW is available with subsidy. Beneficiaries will be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis. The system will be installed through agencies selected by ANERT.

For more details and to participate in the event, visit www.buymysun.com, contact - 9188119415 or the toll-free number - 18004251803.

