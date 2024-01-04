‘Punargeham’: Housing aid for 355 fishermen’s families in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to amend the guidelines for the ‘Punargeham’ project. The project aims to provide safe housing to fishermen’s families. In the meeting, it was decided to provide Rs 4 lakh each for house construction to 355 fishermen families who have land in their possession.

The meeting also approved a proposal to buy 12 cars for the use of judicial officers. They are MACT judges in Punalur, Taliparamba, Kasaragod, and Thrissur, first additional district judges in Kasaragod, Manjeri, Kalpetta, Kollam, family court judges in Alappuzha, Thodupuzha, Tirur and Irinjalakuda.

Sanction will be given to fill 30 acres of land allotted to the KINFRA at Puzhakkal field at Ayyanthole in Thrissur. The sanction is under the provision for conversion of land for public use in the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

Ten per cent of the land should be preserved for water conservation. Only environment-friendly constructions can be adopted. It should not affect farmers and farming activities nearby. The meeting approved the 20% bonus given to the staffers and workers at Rehabilitation Plantations Limited, Punalur. Approval was given to the order to conduct a computer-based entrance examination for engineering course admissions.

An ex-cadre post of special commissioner will be created in the State GST department and Abraham Renn will be posted there. Ameen P B, son of PJ Babu, the deceased disabled staffer of MACT Ernakulam, will be given a government job on compassionate grounds.

