Revenue adalat on land conversion in Kerala will begin on Jan 15: Minister Rajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The adalats organised by the Revenue Department at Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) centres to dispose of the land conversion applications will begin on January 15, said Revenue Minister K Rajan. He was addressing mediapersons following a high-level meeting with revenue officials, from village officers to district collectors, here on Wednesday.

“The first adalat will be held at Mananthavady, and the last adalat will be held on February 17 at Fort Kochi, where most applications have been filed. The Revenue Minister will attend the Adalats. The Legislative Assembly has passed a bill amending the law to give the power to convert paddy fields to land to RDOs along with Deputy Collectors for speedy redressal of complaints, but the Governor has yet to sign it. The bill was held without objection. Adalat is being organised to solve the difficulties faced by the people due to this, Rajan said in the press conference.

He further said that the adalat will consider the reclassification of land up to 25 cents eligible for free reclassification. “In this way, 1,18,523 applications received until December 31 will be disposed of. No separate application is required to attend the adalat.

A message will be sent to the phone number given along with the application for land conversion, the instructions to attend the adalat and the token number. If Akshaya Kendra’s number is given, the message will be received at that number.

Orders for conversion of applications disposed of in adalat will be issued on the same day. A message will once again be sent to those who have to produce some documents. Failure to do so will result in rejection of the application,” Rajan said. The minister said that of the total 3,68,711 applications received for classification, 1,12,304 have been processed so far. Rajan also said that 1,26,991 complaints have been received related to the revenue department in the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The adalats organised by the Revenue Department at Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) centres to dispose of the land conversion applications will begin on January 15, said Revenue Minister K Rajan. He was addressing mediapersons following a high-level meeting with revenue officials, from village officers to district collectors, here on Wednesday. “The first adalat will be held at Mananthavady, and the last adalat will be held on February 17 at Fort Kochi, where most applications have been filed. The Revenue Minister will attend the Adalats. The Legislative Assembly has passed a bill amending the law to give the power to convert paddy fields to land to RDOs along with Deputy Collectors for speedy redressal of complaints, but the Governor has yet to sign it. The bill was held without objection. Adalat is being organised to solve the difficulties faced by the people due to this, Rajan said in the press conference. He further said that the adalat will consider the reclassification of land up to 25 cents eligible for free reclassification. “In this way, 1,18,523 applications received until December 31 will be disposed of. No separate application is required to attend the adalat.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A message will be sent to the phone number given along with the application for land conversion, the instructions to attend the adalat and the token number. If Akshaya Kendra’s number is given, the message will be received at that number. Orders for conversion of applications disposed of in adalat will be issued on the same day. A message will once again be sent to those who have to produce some documents. Failure to do so will result in rejection of the application,” Rajan said. The minister said that of the total 3,68,711 applications received for classification, 1,12,304 have been processed so far. Rajan also said that 1,26,991 complaints have been received related to the revenue department in the Nava Kerala Sadas. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp