Women’s safety concerns mar Varkala’s prospects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “On New Year’s Eve, many families, children, and women came to my restaurant, seeking shelter from the madding crowd that jam-packed the narrow pathway on the Varkala cliff. Several women were harassed that night,” says Elizabeth (name changed), a woman of German origin who runs a resort on top of the cliff.

Elizabeth had come to Varkala as a tourist 17 years ago and decided to stay back because she fell in love with the place. Today, she is “disheartened” that the beautiful place has turned “so hostile to female tourists, both Indian and foreign”.

She says this hostility is evident every weekend and during holidays. “The police and tourism authorities have not taken any action against these hooligans who come in large groups, hitting on every woman they see,” laments Elizabeth, who has been running the resort for 10 years.

Things got worse after the pandemic, she notes. “Sexual harassment of tourists has become a regular affair. I used to have foreign guests who come regularly every year, and now they are going back with bitter experiences and nightmarish memories,” Elizabeth sighs.

“About 50 per cent of these foreign guests say they don’t want to visit Varkala ever again. Even I don’t feel safe here anymore.”

Elizabeth’s frustration is echoed by many resort owners here. Some of them say they had to hire additional resources to provide protection to guests on New Year’s Eve, as not enough police personnel were deployed at the destination.

“We advise foreign guests not to go to the beach when it’s crowded, and ask them to stay back on the property. Youngsters come in large numbers, drunk, and their intentions are questionable,” says Sanjay Sahadevan, adviser to the Varkala Tourism Development Association.

“These gangs come here to harass women, invade their privacy, ask for selfies and click photos without permission. Tourists come here to take a dip and relax on the beach, and it’s becoming really difficult.”

Slipshod policing

The stakeholders at Varkala blame the lack of proper planning during days when heavy rush is anticipated. They also accuse the police of being lax.

“Instead of policing, they do moral policing and harass the complainants. The women get blamed for the way they dress. This attitude should change,” says a stakeholder, who requests anonymity.

Lack of manpower is another issue. There are only four or five tourism police officers to guard the destination. According to the tourism police, at least 12 officers should be deployed at the destination, six each for two shifts.

“The government has introduced water sports at Varkala beach, and now the flow of tourists has increased. There is a shortage of police personnel as well as lifeguards,” admits a police officer on duty on the beach.

“At present, only two officers are on duty during normal days — to man the 8km stretch. It’s impossible for us to cover the whole expanse. We call the Varkala police station for help during emergencies. Besides ensuring the safety of tourists, the police have to manage traffic here, too.”

Besides harassment, accidents have also emerged as a concern. Recently, a 28-year-old woman fell from the top of a cliff. “Such mishaps, too, are becoming a regular affair. There are no proper barricades, and the width of the pathway on the cliff is just 1m wide in some parts,” says social activist Unnikrishnan Nair.

“At least during holidays, the authorities should plan crowd and vehicle management in a better manner.”

Many stakeholders here demand that the tourism department designate some areas for foreign tourists, women, and children so that they can roam freely on the beach without any disturbance.

Complaint submitted to chief secretary

Demanding solid action on concerns over women’s safety at Varkala, the Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC) has written to the chief secretary, principal secretary and tourism department director. Critical issues continue to persist owing to the lack of effective action, says Sanjeev S J of EPRC.

In the complaint, he highlights: “A particularly distressing incident involving the sexual harassment of Anitha (name changed), a 28-year-old tourist from Tirunelveli district, has profoundly shaken our community. Anitha, in a desperate attempt to protect her dignity, is reported to have either fallen or jumped off a cliff in the area. She is presently under medical care at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, while those responsible for this appalling tragedy have been apprehended and detained at the Varkala Police Station.”

The tourism police, meanwhile, maintain that the woman was not sexually harassed. “She came with her ex-husband and his friends. They had an argument and the woman suddenly jumped off the cliff,” says an officer. Sanjeev, however, demands a thorough investigation into the various sexual harassment complaints being reported at Varkala and enhanced police surveillance and security at the place.

