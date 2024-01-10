Marginal increase in fish landings around Vizhinjam port

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The fish landing around the Vizhinjam International Port area recorded a slight increase compared to the period before the port construction started, according to a study by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute. The total fish catch estimated from June 2021 to May 2022 was 23,934 tonnes, which is 3.35% higher than the baseline catch estimated during 2011-12 (23,156 tonnes).

The study was conducted in the 10-km radius of the sea port project. It concluded that the project has insignificant impact on the fish availability and landings. However, the scientists who prepared the report said there should be a follow-up impact assessment during the port’s operational phase.

Meanwhile, fishermen leaders said that the study was inconclusive. “There has been an increase in the fish landings across the state, especially in recent years. But there were not many port construction activities conducted in the sea when the study was conducted,” said Valerian Issac, district president of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

