Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Marginal increase in fish landings around Vizhinjam port

The total fish catch estimated from June 2021 to May 2022 was 23,934 tonnes, which is 3.35% higher than the baseline catch estimated during 2011-12 (23,156 tonnes). 

Published: 10th January 2024 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vizhinjam International Sea Port.

Vizhinjam International Sea Port.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The fish landing around the Vizhinjam International Port area recorded a slight increase compared to the period before the port construction started, according to a study by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute. The total fish catch estimated from June 2021 to May 2022 was 23,934 tonnes, which is 3.35% higher than the baseline catch estimated during 2011-12 (23,156 tonnes). 

The study was conducted in the 10-km radius of the sea port project. It concluded that the project has insignificant impact on the fish availability and landings. However, the scientists who prepared the report said there should be a follow-up impact assessment during the port’s operational phase. 

Meanwhile, fishermen leaders said that the study was inconclusive. “There has been an increase in the fish landings across the state, especially in recent years. But there were not many port construction activities conducted in the sea when the study was conducted,” said Valerian Issac, district president of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam port

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp