Kerala government may allow Ayurveda diploma holders to issue eye test certificate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is considering a proposal to allow Ayurveda PG Diploma graduates to issue eye examination certificates for driving licences. An interdisciplinary committee will be formed to evaluate the feasibility of this move. The committee will be chaired by the director of Ayurveda Medical Education, with the head of the department of ophthalmology (Shalakya Tantra) at the Government Ayurveda College acting as the convener.

Additional members will include an associate professor from the department of ophthalmology at the same college and two faculty members from the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram.

This committee was established based on recommendations by the Directorate of Medical Education (ayurveda). Currently, ayurvedic doctors with a postgraduate degree are authorised to issue eye examination certificates for driving licences.

The decision to expand this authority comes as the transport department works to make the process of obtaining vision acuity certificates for driving licenses more secure. The motor vehicle department is also planning to introduce software that will allow doctors to upload certificates directly, reducing the risk of forgery.

Currently, applicants are responsible for uploading their certificates, and the department has raised concerns about the authenticity of these documents. Plans are also under way to check vision acuity during the driving test itself.