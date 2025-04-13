Bevco to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep under new excise policy to boost tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation is all set to jazz up holidaying in Lakshadweep. The new excise policy of the state government allows Bevco to sell alcoholic beverages to the island administration.

“The Lakshadweep administration purchases liquor for tourism purposes. The government sanction will help the corporation cater to the administration’s demand in time. It will also help increase our revenue,” said Harshita Attaluri, chairman and managing director of Bevco. As per the policy, Bevco can sell liquor only to a government agency assigned by the Lakshadweep administration.

Last December, Bevco made its first-ever sale to Lakshadweep after obtaining a special sanction from the government. The consignment was billed to the Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports (Sports) under the island administration.

A total of 267 cases, including 215 cases of beer, 39 cases of foreign-made foreign liquor (FMFL) and 13 cases of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was sold then.