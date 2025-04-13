Bevco to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep under new excise policy to boost tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation is all set to jazz up holidaying in Lakshadweep. The new excise policy of the state government allows Bevco to sell alcoholic beverages to the island administration.
“The Lakshadweep administration purchases liquor for tourism purposes. The government sanction will help the corporation cater to the administration’s demand in time. It will also help increase our revenue,” said Harshita Attaluri, chairman and managing director of Bevco. As per the policy, Bevco can sell liquor only to a government agency assigned by the Lakshadweep administration.
Last December, Bevco made its first-ever sale to Lakshadweep after obtaining a special sanction from the government. The consignment was billed to the Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports (Sports) under the island administration.
A total of 267 cases, including 215 cases of beer, 39 cases of foreign-made foreign liquor (FMFL) and 13 cases of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was sold then.
The deal fetched the corporation Rs 21 lakh. Bevco is a trusted name in the industry and the choice was natural, said a source at Sports.
“Bevco is known for the supply of liquor that meets quality standards. Another positive is that the corporation is fully owned by the Kerala government,” he said. The society supplies liquor at its resorts on the islands of Kavaratti, Bangaram, and Minicoy.
The tourism season in the island begins in October and extends up to mid-May. Most of the guests at the society’s properties are families and hence the demand for liquor is low. But its availability is expected to draw more international events to the island. Tourist footfall to the island during a season is in the 6,000-10,000 range.