Hotel employee stabbed by owner over leave request in Kerala's Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A hotel employee was allegedly stabbed and seriously injured by his employer after he requested leave from work. The incident took place around noon on Tuesday at a hotel near Narikkal Junction, Varkala. The victim has been identified as Shaji, 42, a resident of Ambadi, Puthenvila, Vakkom.

He was initially rushed to Varkala Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The police said Shaji was employed at Al Jaseera Hotel in Varkala. A dispute reportedly broke out when he asked for leave, which escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the hotel owner, identified as Jaseer, allegedly attacking him with a knife.

Jaseer has been taken into custody, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.