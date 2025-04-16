Project to give facelift to iconic Gandhi Park drags on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renovation of the iconic Gandhi Park, located in the bustling East Fort and frequented by hundreds everyday, drags on in the capital. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) launched a major redevelopment project last year to give a total facelift for the park at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore, however, the project is yet to be completed. The actual plan was to open the renovated park last Onam.

The park which houses the life size statue of Mahatma Gandhi is a major landmark in the state capital. It is learnt that the project is remaining incomplete owing to the delay in finalising the content to be displayed in the exhibition space — a new addition to the park. It is proposed to display Gandhi’s life stories, messages and photos in the space.

As many as 16 display boards have been set up in the exhibition space that will be adorned with Gandhi-themed messages that will reflect Gandhi’s principles and legacy, his association with Kerala and key historical moments.

It is learnt that the SCTL sourced the original content relating to Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram. “The idea is to display the content in its original script and in Hindi and Malayalam. The translation works are under way. The delay happened because its a specialised work,” said an official source.

The renovation work included improving lighting and installations relating to Gandhi and the landscaping work. An official of SCTL said that the renovation work is in its final stages.

“We have completed all the civil work and only minor works are remaining. We have already procured the plants for landscaping and it will be done days ahead of its opening. We are hoping to inaugurate the park by the end of this month,” said the official.