Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Kerala: Sharmila Mary Joseph to WCD; key changes in LSGD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, Sharmila Mary Joseph has been appointed the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department. She was previously serving as the Principal Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD).
Keshvendra Kumar, who was Secretary of the Finance (Expenditure) Department, has now been transferred and posted as secretary of the LSGD.
Mir Mohammed Ali, currently Director of the Industries and Commerce Department, will take over as Managing Director of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. He will also hold full additional charge as Special Secretary, LSGD. Anupama T V will continue as Special Secretary, LSGD, with independent charge of waste management.
S Harikishore, Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, has been given additional responsibilities as Secretary of the NORKA Department, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, Director of Loka Kerala Sabha, and will also handle matters related to External Cooperation.
Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Principal Director of LSGD, has been posted as Special Secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department.
He will also hold full additional charges as Special Secretary of the Environment Department and Director of the Survey and Land Records Department.
Haritha V Kumar, Director of the Women and Child Development Department, will take on the additional role of Principal Director, LSGD.
Sriram V, Director of the Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Department, will continue to serve as Managing Director of the Kerala Financial Corporation.
Chithra S has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) Department. She will also hold full additional charge as Mission Director of the PforR Additional Finance Programme (Coastal Protection).
Anie Jula Thomas, Officer on Special Duty in the Industries Department, has been given the full additional charge of Managing Director of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation, in addition to her existing responsibilities.
Vishnuraj P, Director of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Director of Industries and Commerce Department.
He will continue to hold additional charges as Director of Sports and Secretary of the Kerala State Sports Council. He has been relieved from the roles of Additional Director (General) of Tourism and CEO of the Thenmala Ecotourism Promotion Society.