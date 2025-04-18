LDF government’s fourth anniversary fete: CM Pinarayi to meet 500 people in each district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the fourth anniversary celebrations of the LDF government from April 21 to May 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair district-level meetings in which a select group of 500 people will participate in each district. The participants will include beneficiaries of various state government schemes, representatives of trade unions, representatives of youth and student outfits, personalities in the field of art, sport and culture, professionals, industry leaders, NRKs and community leaders.

The schedule of the chief minister’s district-level meetings have been announced. Pinarayi will attend the meeting in Kasaragod on April 21, Wayanad on April 22, Pathanamthitta on April 24, Idukki on April 28 and Kottayam on April 29.

The chief minister will attend the meeting in Palakkad on May 5, Alappuzha on May 6, Ernakulam on May 7, Kannur on May 9, Malappuram on May 12, Kozhikode on May 13, Thrissur on May 14, Kollam on May 22 and Thiruvananthapuram on May 23.

As part of the celebrations, regional-level assessment meetings will also be chaired by the chief minister. The meeting for Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur districts will be held on May 8 in Palakkad. While the meeting for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 15, the regional meeting for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts will be held in Kannur on May 26.

Similarly, Kottayam will host the regional meet for Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Both the district and regional-level meetings will be convened from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Besides these, state-level meetings on various topics will be organised by government agencies and departments. While the Youth Welfare Department will hold a meeting on the topic of youth welfare on May 3 in Kozhikode, the higher education department will convene a meeting of students of professional colleges on May 11 in Kottayam.

The science and technology department will convene a meeting of professionals on May 17 in Kottayam followed by a meeting on the topic of SC/ST development by the Department of SC/ ST Welfare on May 18 in Palakkad. This will be followed by a cultural meeting by the cultural affairs department on May 19 in Thrissur and a meeting on the topic of women empowerment organised by the Women and Child Development Department on May 27 in Ernakulam.