Material collection facility gutted in Kerala's Kattadimukku blaze

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An abandoned building at Kattadimukku in Azhoor, functioning as a material collection facility (MCF), was completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out around 11.50am on Tuesday.
The building, previously used by the Chirayinkeezhu Anchuthengu Coir Mats and Mattings Cooperative Society Ltd, was leased by the Azhoor panchayat to be used as an MCF by the Haritha Karma Sena.
Fire engines from Attingal, Kazhakootam and Varkala rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control after a four-and-a-half-hour operation.
Around 30 personnel from the three stations used nearly 25,000 litres of water to douse the flames. One of the engines had to be refilled mid-operation. An excavator was brought in to scour through the smouldering plastic waste to help clear the smoke.
Fire force personnel said huge piles of plastic waste had been accumulating on the premises. The panchayat had been notified of this matter during an earlier inspection.
However, the waste was not removed, and large quantities of non-recyclable plastic were reportedly left abandoned in one corner of the building.
Although the fire was extinguished, thick smoke continued to rise from the debris.
Officials confirmed that the entire building had been destroyed, with the estimated damage pegged at around one lakh rupees.
While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, fire officials have ruled out the possibility of a short circuit. The local ward member hinted that antisocial elements might be involved, as some people use the place to drink and smoke. It is possible that something they left behind may have triggered the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Station officer Akhil S B and grade station officer Sajju Kumar from the Attingal station, along with station officer Rejikumar from the Varkala station, led the operation. The Attingal station received the fire alert around noon. The mini MCF was functioning inside the old coir factory building with an area of approximately 600 square metres.