Material collection facility gutted in Kerala's Kattadimukku blaze

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An abandoned building at Kattadimukku in Azhoor, functioning as a material collection facility (MCF), was completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out around 11.50am on Tuesday.

The building, previously used by the Chirayinkeezhu Anchuthengu Coir Mats and Mattings Cooperative Society Ltd, was leased by the Azhoor panchayat to be used as an MCF by the Haritha Karma Sena.

Fire engines from Attingal, Kazhakootam and Varkala rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control after a four-and-a-half-hour operation.

Around 30 personnel from the three stations used nearly 25,000 litres of water to douse the flames. One of the engines had to be refilled mid-operation. An excavator was brought in to scour through the smouldering plastic waste to help clear the smoke.