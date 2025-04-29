Thiruvananthapuram

Colleagues, friends join to celebrate Kerala chief secretary Sarada’s career

Staff members and retirees from departments that Sarada served during her tenure were present.
A friend takes a selfie with Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, who is retiring on Wednesday, her husband V Venu, and colleagues during a farewell gathering at Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
A friend takes a selfie with Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, who is retiring on Wednesday, her husband V Venu, and colleagues during a farewell gathering at Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.Photo | Express, B P Deepu
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Friends, colleagues and well-wishers came together at the Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, on Monday evening to honour chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, who is retiring from service on Wednesday.

The event, ‘Sarada - SnehaSayahnam,’ was filled with memories and tributes celebrating her career.

Staff members and retirees from departments that Sarada served during her tenure were present. Reflecting on her journey, Sarada shared her dreams for the state’s future.

From her schoolmates to colleagues from the chief secretary’s office, many people attended the function. Many from outside the state also joined to extend their wishes. Former chief secretary and Sarada’s husband V Venu, their children Kalyani and Sabari and son-in-law Bharani Kumar were among those who attended.

Joy Elamon, Divya S Iyer, T V Anupama, Indu Menon, and J Devika also spoke at the event.

kerala
Retirement
Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com