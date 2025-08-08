Forest department honours Muthuvan Krishnan, guardian of Eravikulam forests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The forest department on Thursday organised a remembrance meet in honour of forest watcher Muthuvan Krishnan at the Forest Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

A crowd of over 100 gathered for the event, titled ‘Thinakalude Kavalkaran’, to reminisce about a man who dedicated his every breath to the woods he belonged. Retired forest official James Zachariah, who had known Krishnan for 41 years, shared his memories, while environmentalist E Kunhikrishnan applauded the commemoration of Krishnan’s contributions.

“Muthuvan Krishnan is the man who is responsible for keeping the Eravikulam National Park as it is today,” said chief wildlife warden Pramod G Krishnan. “We will definitely take the required measures to honour his memory,” Pramod told TNIE.

Wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan, who had known Mudhuvan Krishnan from 1989, called him ‘a man of pure heart’. “He was an icon of a proud community, who called themselves the ‘royal tribe’,” he said. The ceremony was attended by additional principal chief conservator of forests P Pugazhendi, Kottayam field director P P Pramod, senior cinematographer Venu, among others.