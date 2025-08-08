Hotel owner dies in gas cylinder blast in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man died after a gas cylinder exploded at a hotel in Manickyapuram, Nedumangad, on Friday afternoon, just minutes after his wife and grandchild had stepped out.

The deceased has been identified as Vijayan (55), the owner of Arsha Fast Food Catering Service. The incident allegedly occurred around 1 p.m. According to the fire service, a suspected gas leak at the hotel may have triggered the blast.

Vijayan was alone at the time of the incident. His wife and grandchild, who had been present earlier, had reportedly left the premises moments before the explosion.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the loud noise and alerted the fire and rescue services. By the time the blaze was brought under control, the hotel had been completely gutted. Vijayan’s charred body was later found inside the building.