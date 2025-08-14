No attempts to curtail media freedom in state, allegations baseless: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dismissing allegations over attempts to curtail media freedom, the state government on Wednesday clarified that no such move has been made. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the the allegations baseless.

The statement from the CMO said the government has ordered an inquiry into how a copy of a highly confidential letter regarding the World Bank’s fund allocation for the ‘Kera’ project was leaked to the media.

The CMO said such leaks could undermine the government’s credibility before a financial institution, and understanding the circumstances was necessary for smooth administration.

The government clarified that the inquiry was not aimed at journalists, describing such claims as fake news propaganda. If lapses occur in official duties, investigating them is a natural process, the statement said, adding that it is incorrect to suggest journalists will be summoned or evidence collected from them in connection with the probe.