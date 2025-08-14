No attempts to curtail media freedom in state, allegations baseless: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dismissing allegations over attempts to curtail media freedom, the state government on Wednesday clarified that no such move has been made. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the the allegations baseless.
The statement from the CMO said the government has ordered an inquiry into how a copy of a highly confidential letter regarding the World Bank’s fund allocation for the ‘Kera’ project was leaked to the media.
The CMO said such leaks could undermine the government’s credibility before a financial institution, and understanding the circumstances was necessary for smooth administration.
The government clarified that the inquiry was not aimed at journalists, describing such claims as fake news propaganda. If lapses occur in official duties, investigating them is a natural process, the statement said, adding that it is incorrect to suggest journalists will be summoned or evidence collected from them in connection with the probe.
Meanwhile, the CMO accused a section of media outlets of spreading false news and propaganda against the government, even after such reports have been disproved with evidence.
“However, the government’s policy is not to suppress or legally act against every critical report,” the statement said, noting that Kerala’s high media literacy ensures that misleading stories cannot easily sway public opinion. While acknowledging challenges to press freedom nationally, the government said it remains committed to protecting media rights in Kerala in every sense.
At the same time, it will not tolerate deliberate attempts to mislead the public, defame the government or undermine trust between institutions through the leak of misleading information.
“It is unfortunate that Kerala is being equated with places where press freedom is genuinely under threat by citing an incident that does not exist,” the statement said, reiterating that no move against press freedom will be allowed in the state.