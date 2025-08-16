After numerous appeals and months of delay, Kerala varsity finally opens reconstructed main entrance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After numerous representations from students’, teachers’ and staff unions, the Kerala University has finally opened the main entrance gate of its sprawling Kariavattom campus that was undergoing reconstruction for the past many months.

Though the reconstruction of the main entrance was completed six months ago, it was not opened, citing various reasons. Due to the delay, people accessing the campus had been taking a circuitous route from the main road.

On the basis of the report of the university engineer that the construction has been completed, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal visited the Kariavattom campus on Friday and ordered the opening of the main entrance gate. Registrar-in-charge Mini Dijo Kappen and other senior officials of the university were also present.