After numerous appeals and months of delay, Kerala varsity finally opens reconstructed main entrance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After numerous representations from students’, teachers’ and staff unions, the Kerala University has finally opened the main entrance gate of its sprawling Kariavattom campus that was undergoing reconstruction for the past many months.
Though the reconstruction of the main entrance was completed six months ago, it was not opened, citing various reasons. Due to the delay, people accessing the campus had been taking a circuitous route from the main road.
On the basis of the report of the university engineer that the construction has been completed, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal visited the Kariavattom campus on Friday and ordered the opening of the main entrance gate. Registrar-in-charge Mini Dijo Kappen and other senior officials of the university were also present.
A foundation stone laid by former President S Radhakrishnan, in 1963 during the inauguration of the Kariavattom campus has been refurbished and installed at the entrance gate to commemorate the historic event. According to university sources, the main entrance tower will be known as ‘Radhakrishnan tower’ in memory of the former president.
Notably, the foundation stone was lying neglected behind the university’s engineering unit for many decades.
“The foundation stone was laid by the then president near the present Gandhi Bhavan on the campus. The inauguration of the campus was held in connection with the silver jubilee celebration of the university,” recalled a former university official.
The alleged disrespect to the former president through the neglect of the foundation stone had figured in many media reports and had even found resonance in the state legislative assembly.
The university had then assured that it would be installed at the reconstructed main entrance gate.