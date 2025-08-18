Errors in textbook: ABVP sends letters to Centre and NCERT

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing the SCERT teachers handbook of portraying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a coward, Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sent letters to the central education minister and NCERT director on Sunday.

According to the right-wing student organisation, the Class 4 social sciences teachers handbook mentions that Netaji fled to Germany out of fear for the British regime.

The organisation said the students textbook of the same grade also deliberately omitted the names of the states of Assam and Jharkhand from a map in the second chapter.

ABVP national secretary Shravan B Raj said that CPM is showing loyalty to its ideological progenitors, China, by omitting Assam from the map. “We firmly believe this is a massive ploy by the ruling dispensation to spread poisonous narratives, harboured from the minds of anti-nationals,” the outfit’s state secretary, E U Easwaraprasad, stated in a release.

However, sources said that General Education Minister V Sivankutty will respond to the issue on Monday.