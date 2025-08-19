Kerala to revolutionise work and travel tourism with ‘startup pod’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to revolutionise work-and-travel tourism with the state’s first-ever ‘startup pod’ coming up in Varkala, a popular destination among tech professionals.

Implemented jointly by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the tourism department, the innovative initiative is expected to woo tech professionals and entrepreneurs from across the globe to enjoy ‘workation’ in the state.

The workpod will come up at the tourism department’s land near the government guest house at Varkala. An official with KSUM told TNIE that the initiative aims to offer new tourism experiences and woo professionals, entrepreneurs, and startups.

“The startup pod will serve as hubs for remote working, innovation, and brainstorming. It’s also going to be a ‘test bed’ to attract tech investments and foster an ecosystem of startups. People can stay here for a month or two to brainstorm new ideas or develop a product while enjoying the natural beauty of the location. All amenities required for remote working, and a relaxing stay, will be ensured,” the official said.

High-speed internet, 24x7 access, meeting spaces, and the required hi-tech features will be available at the pods. The plan is to construct a three-storey structure, with the project estimated to cost around Rs 6 crore.

KSUM CEO Anoop P Ambika said the project is in the final stages and is expected to be completed in eight months.

“We have shortlisted four startups that have come forward to invest in the project. We will be finalising the design soon. By aligning Kerala’s vibrant startup ecosystem with our tourism vision, KSUM’s collaboration with the tourism department is not just about tech. It’s about transforming tourism into a canvas for design-led innovation, creative entrepreneurship, and cultural expression,” Anoop said.

According to KSUM officials, many companies in India and abroad are exploring such options for their employees for both brainstorming ideas and work.

“The startup pods will help generate opportunities for the state too. Those coming here will have a direct connect with KSUM and they can launch startups in Kerala,” an official said.