ORR compensation disbursal to delay further

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The impasse over compensation disbursal for land owners who surrendered their land for the ambitious Outer Ring Road (ORR) project will continue inordinately. As many as 6,500 land owners have handed over their property for the Vizhinjam- Navaikulam ORR project and the move to revise the alignment of the project had come as a heavy blow for them. According to official sources, efforts are under way to revise the alignment that aims to avoid heavy hill cutting to reduce the environmental impact of the project.

There has been stiff protest among the land owners and a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given assurance to the land owners that they will be given the compensation by the end of August. However, the officials are apprehensive about the deadline as finalising the revised alignments will take some time.

Chandramohan Nair, convenor of the action council representing the landowners, said that a meeting will be held at the government level on Wednesday. “We are hoping that the government will take a final decision on disbursal of compensation in the meeting. Thousands of families are at the receiving end,” said Chandramohan.