Total4U convict dupes Thiruvananthapuram man of Rs 34 lakh with online trade promise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new complaint has surfaced against Sabarinathan, the prime accused in the infamous Total 4 U scam, alleging that he defrauded a Thiruvananthapuram resident of Rs 34 lakh under the pretext of online trading.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Sanjay Varma, he transferred the amount in multiple instalments to Sabarinathan, starting from January 2024. The payments were made with the assurance that he would receive profits from an online trading venture.

The accused had allegedly promised high returns once the company began generating revenue. However, Sanjay told police that he has not received any profits to date. Based on his complaint, Vanchiyoor police have registered a case. Police confirmed that Sabarinathan has absconded and is currently not in the state. Investigation is under way to trace his location, an officer said.

Sabarinathan was the mastermind behind the multi-crore ‘Total 4 U’ scam that rocked the state in the late 2000s. The investment scheme operated between April 2007 and August 2008 and involved fraudulent plans that promised massive returns to unsuspecting investors.

The scam was centred around several locations in Thiruvananthapuram, including Medical College Junction, Chalakuzhi, Statue Capitol Towers, and Punnapuram.

Through shell companies such as Ineset, SJR, and Total Solutions, the scheme lured people with promises of 100% return on investment and 20% commission for agents who brought in new investors.