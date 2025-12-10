Local body polls: ‘Diluted’ ink, faulty EVMs cause chaos in Sasthamangalam ward

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of local body elections began on Monday amidst crises and uncertainties across the capital district. In a critical incident, election ink applied to voters’ forefingers at the Sasthamangalam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation faded within minutes.

Sources from Booth 2 of the Raja Kesavadas NSS Higher Secondary School polling station reported that the ink was diluted, causing it to disappear quickly.

In the same ward, a female voter was not permitted to vote due to discrepancies in the electoral roll. Vasantha Gokulam, 84, whose name appeared as Vasantha Gokul with incorrect age and photograph, was denied voting at Booth 3.

Meanwhile, the voting machine at Booth 2 of Karavaram Panchayat Ward 20 was found to be non-functional. A replacement was provided two hours later, sources said.