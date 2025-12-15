CPM-led LDF retains Nedumangad municipality; records better seat count

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local body election results in Nedumangad have once again shown the municipality’s reputation as a Left bastion. By winning 29 of the 42 wards, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) not only retained power but also improved its tally from the previous polls.

CPM leader and outgoing chairperson C S Sreeja attributed the LDF’s improved seat count to what she described as “grit and dedication” in municipal governance.

The victory assumes significance given how anti-incumbency currents aided the United Democratic Front (UDF) elsewhere across the state.

The UDF finished with 10 seats, a modest improvement over its performance in 2020, when it had won eight wards. However, it ended up finishing third in as many as 15 wards, and in several wards its candidates polled fewer than 100 votes.

For the BJP, the results were a major setback. The party was reduced to just three wards and lost all four of its sitting councillors. While its leaders attributed the rout to an ‘unholy nexus’ between the CPM and the Congress, rumbles within the party robbed it of its wind in the run-up to the polls.

Most notable among them was Mahila Morcha leader Shalini Sanil’s suicide attempt after being denied a ticket. She was later fielded in Panangottela ward but finished fourth (111 votes).