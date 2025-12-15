CPM-led LDF retains Nedumangad municipality; records better seat count

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local body election results in Nedumangad have once again shown the municipality’s reputation as a Left bastion. By winning 29 of the 42 wards, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) not only retained power but also improved its tally from the previous polls.
CPM leader and outgoing chairperson C S Sreeja attributed the LDF’s improved seat count to what she described as “grit and dedication” in municipal governance.
The victory assumes significance given how anti-incumbency currents aided the United Democratic Front (UDF) elsewhere across the state.
The UDF finished with 10 seats, a modest improvement over its performance in 2020, when it had won eight wards. However, it ended up finishing third in as many as 15 wards, and in several wards its candidates polled fewer than 100 votes.
For the BJP, the results were a major setback. The party was reduced to just three wards and lost all four of its sitting councillors. While its leaders attributed the rout to an ‘unholy nexus’ between the CPM and the Congress, rumbles within the party robbed it of its wind in the run-up to the polls.
Most notable among them was Mahila Morcha leader Shalini Sanil’s suicide attempt after being denied a ticket. She was later fielded in Panangottela ward but finished fourth (111 votes).
CPM dominance
CPM leaders played no small part in the LDF’s win. They recorded out and out victories, strengthening the party’s grip over the council.
District committee member R Jayadevan won from Pulippara and is tipped to take over as chairperson.
Area committee members P Harikesan Nair, S S Biju, R Madhu, M Sreekesh and Sreeja also secured convincing wins.
Significantly, the CPM alone has crossed the simple majority mark, opening up questions about whether it will share the vice-chairperson’s post with its LDF ally, CPI.
Five years ago, internal frictions between the LDF constituents had seen CPM briefly renege on a pre-poll understanding over the vice-chairperson’s post.
A state-level intervention within the Front was necessary to maintain alliance cohesion.
With the CPM now comfortably placed on its own, the dynamics within the LDF is to be closely watched.