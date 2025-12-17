UDF candidate dies by suicide after poll defeat in Kerala's Aruvikkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UDF candidate who was reportedly distressed over his defeat in the local body elections died by suicide in Aruvikkara grama panchayat.

Vijayakumar, 59, the UDF candidate from Manambooru ward, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

Vijayakumar had ended up in the third place in Manambooru ward, securing 149 votes. The BJP won the ward.

On Saturday, Vijayakumar allegedly attempted to take his own life by hanging on a tree near his house. His son noticed and rushed him to hospital. He was admitted to the ICU, but his condition deteriorated and he died on Tuesday.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)