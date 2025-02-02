Attukal Pongala: 30 wards declared as festival zones in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting held here on Saturday has decided to designate 30 corporation wards as festival zones for the Attukal Pongala festival. Education Minister V Sivankutty, during the meeting held at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on Saturday, said that a request had been placed before the government to declare a holiday for Thiruvananthapuram district on Pongala day on March 13.

The minister also said that no mandatory collections should be made during the festivals. The meeting noted that special care would be given to food and water distribution on Pongala day to ensure food safety. He said that those arriving with traditional ‘Vilakku Kettu’ from faraway should not obstruct traffic and advertisements should be displayed with court approval.

The minister also directed the respective ward councillors and officials concerned to expedite works, including fixing of streetlights, resolving drinking water shortage, cleaning of drains, improving toilet facilities and addressing waste management issues.

Due to the ongoing runway construction at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport till March 29, there will be no aircraft-based flower showers during this year’s Pongala festival. A liquor ban will be enforced in areas under the corporation limits and the Vellar ward of Venganoor panchayat from 6 pm on the eve of Pongala to 6 pm on Pongala day.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil urged all parties involved to take proactive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. District Collector Anu Kumari said that the festival would be held adhering to a green protocol and requested devotees to avoid setting up stoves near petrol pumps. Sub-Collector Alfred O V has been appointed as the nodal officer for Pongala.

To ensure security, over 3,000 police officers would be deployed during the festival. The fire department will operate a 24-hour control room and around 450 personnel will be deployed.

Besides this, 30 fire engines and six ambulances will be provided by the department. Parking regulations and restrictions on roadside vending will be strictly enforced. Unauthorised advertisements and flags near the temple premises will also be removed.