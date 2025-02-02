Prathidhwani launches riding club for techies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees at Technopark, launched a new riding club named ‘Technopark Riders Club by Prathidhwani (TRIP) recently. The inaugural ride of TRIP to Neyyar Dam was held on January 26. The event was supported by Neyyar Heritage Inn.

A total of 65 techies, representing over 40 companies, participated in the ride on more than 50 bikes, making it a memorable event. The ride was officially inaugurated at 7.00am in front of Technopark Phase 1 by Shyni, a rider and Sub Inspector of Kazhakootam Police Station.

The group reached Neyyar Dam by 8.30am, where they enjoyed a breakfast hosted by Neyyar Heritage Inn, a venture by Technopark professionals. Following two hours of exploring the scenic beauty of Neyyar Dam, the team began their return journey, reaching Technopark by 1.30pm. TRIP aims to build a vibrant biking community for Technopark employees and invites all techie riders to join this initiative.

For membership inquiries, contact: Anoop Sukesan - 98956 71716