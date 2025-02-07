Support pours in as Thycaud’s little farmers lose their harvest to theft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The theft of vegetables from the school garden at Thycaud Government Model HSS LP School on Monday left its young gardeners disheartened. But their disappointment soon turned into hope as support poured in. After Anagha, a Class II student, wrote a letter to Minister for General Education V Sivankutty about the incident, he responded through Facebook, promising that the authorities would look into the matter and prevent such thefts in the future. He also mentioned the possibility of installing CCTV cameras.

Also, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, stepped in to offer support. His representatives from the Palayam church transferred Rs 50,000 to the school’s staff secretary on Wednesday. “He had called us after seeing the news and offered to help. On receiving the money, we messaged him, and he said that he will visit the school and the children once he comes to Thiruvananthapuram,” said Sunitha G S, staff secretary.

For the little hands at the school, their garden is a place of joy, teamwork and the thrill of watching tiny saplings turn into something edible. After months of careful tending, watering, and waiting, their cauliflowers were finally ready to be harvested for their midday meal. But just when they were about to reap the fruits of their labour, an unexpected theft happened and left them disappointed.

“The first thing we do when we come here is to check on the plants we have cultivated. And we were surprised to see the cauliflowers missing when we came on Monday. The previous week too, five cauliflowers were missing. We didn’t think of it as a big problem, but then again, they were stolen,” sighed Swetha, a Class II student and an active member of the Thycaud Government Model HSS LP school garden.

The young gardeners like Swetha, Aadya, Anagha, Sameera, Sivanandana, and Akshay were disheartened as they had poured their time and energy into it. The whole school looks really lush with trees and plants. It is an initiative driven by students, supported by teachers, PTA members, and other staff members.