Youth kills father over ‘freedom’ dispute in Thiruvananthapuram

However, Wednesday’s fatal attack came out of the blue as there was no spat between the two, the police added. “During questioning Prejin said that he attacked his father for not letting him live a free life. We are now busy completing the other procedures and are not in a position to identify what had provoked Prejin to carry out the macabre killing,” said a police officer.

Jose has two children- a son and a daughter. His daughter has been married and is living with her husband. Sources said Jose, who runs a hardware business, had imposed a regimented life on his son. This was the main reason for the tension between them. The police said Jose’s wife Sushma fell unconscious after seeing the murder and she is under treatment. “We’ve to take her detailed statement to get more information regarding the murder. We need to have more insight into the personal equation between the father and the son,” the police officer added.

The police are yet to verify whether the accused had any history of drug abuse and mental illness. “He seems to be not in a sound mental state now. He has confessed to the murder. But only after he gets into a normal state can we retrieve more information from him regarding the crime,” the officer added.