International conference on artificial intelligence in healthcare concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day international conference exploring the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare concluded on Sunday. The Emerging Technologies for Intelligent Systems (ETIS 2025) conference, held at Mar Baselios Engineering College under the auspices of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), featured discussions on the impact of AI in healthcare.

Speaking at the event, IISc Bengaluru senior professor K Gopakumar emphasised that quality research benefits not only students and the academic community but also contributes to societal development and sustainability. He noted that challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of funding, and faculty shortages can hinder effective research.

Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh inaugurated the closing ceremony, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor K Sivaprasad. Satheesh, highlighted the importance of such conferences in critically examining the advantages and challenges of emerging technologies, especially in crucial sectors like healthcare and education.

In his address, Dr Sivaprasad stressed that AI should be leveraged to enhance the quality of life and must be developed and implemented efficiently.