Uphold SFI’s legacy, CM advises delegates at Kerala state conference

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inaugurating the delegates’ meet of the SFI State Conference at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged student members to remain steadfast in upholding the organisation’s long-standing principles.

While encouraging them to continue its positive work, he also cautioned them against exaggerating minor issues, and stressing the importance of staying on course. “Continue the good work. Let’s avoid mistakes. Stand firm and fight against what’s wrong, while preserving the legacy of the SFI,” said Pinarayi.

The chief minister reminded the delegates of the SFI’s role in taking strong stances on both national and state issues. He also highlighted attempts to rewrite history to fit the narrative of the ruling party, which had distanced itself from the freedom struggle.

Pinarayi also acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the student wing. Over 500 delegates and 71 state committee members are participating in the SFI conference. The new SFI committee will be formed on Friday.