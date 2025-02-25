Book on Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri’s writings to be released on February 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Musings of an intellectual whose interventions in Kerala’s socio-political life touched many a nerve, will be out for public consumption on Tuesday.

Namukkenthupatti Suhurthe? (What Happened To Us, Friend?), a collection of jottings and letters by Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri will be released by former chief secretary S M Vijayanand in connection with the fourth death anniversary of the poet.

The articles pertain to an array of issues widely discussed during his time, including college education, student politics, political violence, Ayodhya, Kayyur uprising and the Tibet issue.

Compiled and edited by journalists Amrith Lal and S N Jayaprakash, both students of Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, the book sheds light on the persona of Namboothiri who enriched Kerala society not just through his soulful poetry, but also his insightful writings.

Encased in a cover designed by artist Riyas Komu, the work showcases how the poet remained an active participant in agitations over an array of environmental and social causes.

Poet Prabha Varma will preside over the function to be organised by the Sreevalli Smrithimandiram at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 10.30 am. Desamangalam Ramakrishnan will deliver the commemorative address. K N K Namboothiri will speak on the book.

Calligraphy artist Narayana Bhattathiri, who was recently conferred the Kerala Sree award, will be honoured at the event. Sreevalli research award will be presented to P Harikrishnnan.