Majority not always right: Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as senior leaders in the Congress have banded against his recent remarks endorsing the LDF government, Shashi Tharoor MP has made it clear that he stands by what he said. Speaking at a function on Wednesday, Tharoor said the majority is not always right.

In a veiled reference to the recent controversy, Tharoor said he treads the path less travelled and walking alone was his strength.

Tharoor made the remarks before presenting the N Ramachandran award to veteran actor Shabana Azmi, at an event in the state capital.

Speaking to reporters at another function, Tharoor attempted to play down the controversy over his recent remarks on The Indian Express podcast. He wondered why his remarks had kicked off a storm as it was only a conversation about life. “Nothing there much about any political controversy,” he said.

“You all heard the podcast, what was the controversy about?... I still haven’t understood the controversy... now that you have heard the whole podcast, can you tell me what your question is? I am happy to respond. It is a podcast, a 45-minute conversation about life and pursuits of happiness. Nothing there much about any political controversy.”

Tharoor said he will attend the party meeting scheduled for Friday. In his controversial podcast, Tharoor had opined that the Congress could be forced to sit as opposition for another term if it did not try to expand its appeal.

He said several party workers felt the absence of a leader. The four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram said he had other options like travel and books, if the Congress did not require his services.