‘There is a growing disinterest in literature’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is a growing lack of interest in literature in the present times and writers have become cautious about it, poet Deshamangalam Ramakrishnan has said. He was speaking at a meeting organised by the Sreevalli Smrithimandiram at the Thiruvannathapruam Press Club here to commemorate poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday. Calling Namboothiri an “unadulterated Indian poet,” Ramakrishnan lamented efforts by certain quarters to sideline poets like him. “The poet had declared that he will not turn a blind eye to varoius injustices around him,” he said.

Ramakrishnan said Namboothiri still lives in the hearts of people. The late poet used to dream of a world where “human worms sprout spines”.

While speaking at the occasion, poet Prabha Varma referred to Namboothiri an “incarnation of virtuous purity”. Namboothiri, through his poem ‘Vararuchi’, has illustrated how a guru should be, Prabha Varma added that the late poet fulfils his concept of an ideal guru.

A book Namukkenthupatti, Suhruthe? (What Happened To Us, Friend) a collection of jottings and letters of the late poet was also released on the occasion. Former chief secretary S M Vijayanand who launched the book spoke about his experiences as the late poet’s student. Vijayanand remembered the role Namboothiri played in shaping his personality. K N K Namboodiri introduced the book.