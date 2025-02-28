Suchitwa Mission promotes green protocol for Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote green protocol during Attukal pongala, which is slated to be held on March 13, the Suchitwa Mission and the district administration has jointly launched intensive door-to-door campaign - ‘suchitwa pongala, punya pongala’ - in the district. The campaign has been launched to sensitise the public on eco-friendly ways to reduce waste generation during pongala, focusing on promoting green protocol for waste management during the festival, which is attended by lakhs of devotees.

Haritha Karma Sena members have been roped in for household-level awareness drives. An official of the District Suchitwa Mission said that the Haritha Karma Sena members are not only educating the public on waste generation and disposal but also informing the citizens on the green guidelines to be followed while offering pongala.

The mass campaign is underway across all 73 panchayats, municipalities and corporation in the district. Devotees participating in pongala are encouraged to avoid plastic completely and carry steel plates, glass bottles and cloth bags for carrying things. “The entire district will be monitored by Haritha Karma Sena members and they are already on the field for waste collection. They are going from house to house and sensitising the public that, if any non-biodegradable waste is generated, it should be responsibly handled. Instead of discarding it carelessly, it should be handed over to Haritha Karma Sena members,” the official added.

Besides this, other voluntary organisations and groups distributing food and water to the devotees during the festival should also adhere to the green protocol. In a first, the Suchitwa Mission has also launched a special awareness campaign at all major temples in the district. “We have already spoken to the authorities of many temples to help sensitise the devotees. People from across the district will gather to offer pongala and such awareness will help a lot. Also, they can follow these protocols during temple events,” the official added. The official said that directions have been given to all district offices under Suchitwa Mission to launch similar campaigns across the state.

The Suchitwa Mission is also planning to document the campaign.