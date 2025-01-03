Capital ready to host 63rd Kerala State School Arts Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is all set to transform into a vibrant hub of arts, culture, and youthful energy as the 63rd Kerala State School Arts Festival unfolds this Saturday.
Celebrated as one of Asia’s largest cultural extravaganzas for students, the festivities will commence at 9 am at the Central Stadium, with the director of public education hoisting the flag. The official inauguration, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will take place at the Central Stadium (MT-Nila) venue at 10 am. Students from Wayanad’s Vellarmala School will perform at the inaugural ceremony.
The Sanskrit Festival will take place at the Government Model HSS and LPS, Thycaud, while the Arabic Festival will be held at Sishu Kshema Hall and Government Model HSS, Thycaud. The events will include seminars, exhibitions, and cultural programmes.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty will preside over the event. Ministers, including G R Anil, K Rajan, A K Saseendran and others, will participate as chief guests. The inauguration will feature a cultural performance choreographed to the festival’s theme song, with contributions from students of Kalakshetra and public schools.
Students from Vellarmala GHSS, Wayanad, will present a group dance. Following the inaugural ceremony, the first competition - Mohiniyattam for high school girls - will begin at Central Stadium, the primary venue.
Scan & know
A QR code system has been introduced to provide participants with comprehensive information about the facilities like accommodation, registration centres, dining, venue locations, contact numbers of nodal officers, and more. It also offers access to the festival brochure and official notices.
Minister V Sivankutty launched the system by handing it over to organising committee chairman and Minister G R Anil.
25 venues
Competitions will be held across 25 venues, all named after major rivers in the state, with the Central Stadium serving as the main hub. The events will be telecast live on the KITE Victers channel, while real-time updates and results will be displayed digitally near the venues. ‘Utsavam’, the KITE mobile app on Play Store, will provide live updates.
Golden Cup to reach capital today
The Golden Cup procession that kicked off in Kasaragod will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
Sivankutty will formally receive the gold cup, weighing 117.5 sovereigns, at PMG Junction at 5 pm. The procession will then proceed to the Central Stadium.
Registration starts today
Registration of participants will begin at SMV HSS at 10am on Friday. Transportation to take participants and their families to registration counters, accommodation facilities, and dining halls is arranged. Special identification codes will be issued to vehicles arriving at the event. Separate accommodation for boys and girls has been arranged at 25 schools in the city with another 10 schools kept in reserve.
Dining area
The dining area at Putharikandam Maidanam can accommodate 4,000 people at once. The meals would be prepared under the supervision of Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri. Emergency medical services, drinking water, and sanitation facilities will be provided at all venues, with Haritha Karma Sena ensuring cleanliness.
Vehicle parking is arranged at the Attukal Temple compound, Poojappura ground and MG College ground.
Traffic restrictions
Traffic curbs will be enforced in the city from January 4 to 8. KSRTC and private buses will not be allowed to operate on both sides of the road from East Fort to Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple. Instead, the services will operate from designated parking areas at Attakulangara, Vettimuricha Kotta and Kottakkakam.
Visitors arriving at the Central Stadium for the inaugural ceremony on January 4 must alight at Secretariat Gate-2 (Azad Gate) and enter the stadium via the southern gate (YMCA Gate), said DCP B V Vijay Bharat Reddy.
Parking for large vehicles is set up at Attukal Temple parking ground and Poojappura ground. Smaller vehicles, including cars, can be parked along the road from Pulimood to Ayurveda College, Ayurveda College to Kunnumpuram, near the University Senate Hall, and at Sanskrit College parking ground. Parking will not be allowed in front of the Secretariat or around Central Stadium on January 4.
Unauthorised parking on nearby roads or side streets will result in towing of the vehicles, the police said.
School buses bringing participants to the dining area at Putharikandam Maidanam must park at the KSRTC garage near Gandhi Park. Vehicles of officials and parents should park at the lorry parking ground on Powerhouse Road.
Supply vehicles for the dining area must enter through the gate on Powerhouse Road and park behind the kitchen area, while water supply vehicles must park on the left side after entering through the same gate.
Media award
The New Indian Express has been chosen for the media award for best comprehensive coverage (Print Media-English) of the 62nd State School Kalolsavam held in Kollam last year.