Capital ready to host 63rd Kerala State School Arts Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is all set to transform into a vibrant hub of arts, culture, and youthful energy as the 63rd Kerala State School Arts Festival unfolds this Saturday.

Celebrated as one of Asia’s largest cultural extravaganzas for students, the festivities will commence at 9 am at the Central Stadium, with the director of public education hoisting the flag. The official inauguration, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will take place at the Central Stadium (MT-Nila) venue at 10 am. Students from Wayanad’s Vellarmala School will perform at the inaugural ceremony.

The Sanskrit Festival will take place at the Government Model HSS and LPS, Thycaud, while the Arabic Festival will be held at Sishu Kshema Hall and Government Model HSS, Thycaud. The events will include seminars, exhibitions, and cultural programmes.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will preside over the event. Ministers, including G R Anil, K Rajan, A K Saseendran and others, will participate as chief guests. The inauguration will feature a cultural performance choreographed to the festival’s theme song, with contributions from students of Kalakshetra and public schools.

Students from Vellarmala GHSS, Wayanad, will present a group dance. Following the inaugural ceremony, the first competition - Mohiniyattam for high school girls - will begin at Central Stadium, the primary venue.

Scan & know

A QR code system has been introduced to provide participants with comprehensive information about the facilities like accommodation, registration centres, dining, venue locations, contact numbers of nodal officers, and more. It also offers access to the festival brochure and official notices.

Minister V Sivankutty launched the system by handing it over to organising committee chairman and Minister G R Anil.

25 venues

Competitions will be held across 25 venues, all named after major rivers in the state, with the Central Stadium serving as the main hub. The events will be telecast live on the KITE Victers channel, while real-time updates and results will be displayed digitally near the venues. ‘Utsavam’, the KITE mobile app on Play Store, will provide live updates.

Golden Cup to reach capital today

The Golden Cup procession that kicked off in Kasaragod will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Sivankutty will formally receive the gold cup, weighing 117.5 sovereigns, at PMG Junction at 5 pm. The procession will then proceed to the Central Stadium.