How Mavinmoodu became statue of Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram owes much of its prominence to its heritage buildings and important government head offices. Among these, the Secretariat stands tall in the city’s centre, and the place where it is situated is known as ‘Statue.’

As simple logic suggests, the name ‘Statue’ originates after the installation of the statue of T Madhava Rao, an important figure behind the Secretariat building and a leader of Thiruvananthapuram’s bureaucracy for nearly two decades. As the erstwhile Dewan of Travancore, Madhava Rao played a crucial role in the modernisation of the region.

Way back, this area was known as ‘Mavinmoodu’. The name Mavinmoodu is linked to a mango tree that no longer exists, explains historian Vellanad Ramachandran. After its disappearance and the establishment of the Secretariat, the area was referred to by its new landmarks, such as Kacheri Nada or Kacheri Mookku. With the statue’s arrival, it became known simply as the ‘Statue’ junction.

“Construction of the Secretariat started at ‘Mavinmoodu’ under the leadership of engineer Walthew Clarence Barton. The Secretariat was inaugurated in 1869 during Ayilyam Thirunal’s reign. The statue of T Madhava Rao was installed in 1894, two decades after his tenure as Dewan, which lasted from 1857 to 1872. The statue, modelled as if he is gazing at the Secretariat, was sculpted by an Italian artist,” explains historian Vellanad Ramachandran.

It was since 1893, the area became known as ‘Statue.’ Before that, for a short period, it was known as Kacheri Nada. “The Secretariat itself had two names: it was initially referred to as Puthenkacheri, and later as Hajur Kacheri, giving rise to the name Kacheri Nada.”