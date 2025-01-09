‘Will return to cinema if the work is exciting’: Vinduja Menon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vinduja Menon shone on the Kalolsavam stage of 1991, bagging what was then the topmost honour a contestant could achieve — the Kalathilakam. Her entry into films had come much earlier, as a child artist. After winning the coveted title, she explored cinema for a good while and is still remembered for her landmark role opposite Mohanlal in Pavithram.

As the 63rd Kalolsavam winds up, TNIE has a quick chat with Vinduja about her memories of the festival, how her life has shaped up, and her intentions regarding cinema.

What are the memories you cherish about Kalolsavam?

I won the Kalathilakam title in 1991, when Kalolsavam was held in Kasaragod. Then, after 28 years, I was invited to Kasaragod again as a chief guest for that year’s Kalolsavam. My memories came flooding back, and at that moment, the true happiness and pride in my accomplishment dawned on me - it was inexplicable.

How do you view the way Kalolsavam is held now?

There is a need for participants to experience the positive aspects of competition. The first, second, and third positions (which have been discontinued) had their benefits. Nowadays, nobody knows where they stand (as the system has switched to grades), and this can hamper improvement and the honing of one’s skills.

Kalathilakam and Kalaprathibha titles, and the rankings should be reinstated. It is imperative. Otherwise, we are not grooming future generations to handle pressure and take responsibility. Nowadays, we have a generation that lacks confidence and won’t even make eye contact. They also miss out on healthy competition. I am still in touch with those who competed with me during the Kalolsavam. Allow students to make memories that will inspire them to face life’s challenges.