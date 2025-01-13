Thiruvananthapuram airport runway recarpeting to affect flight schedules from January 14 to March 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some of the flight schedules at the Thiruvananthapuram airport are likely to be affected due to the recarpeting of the runway, planned from January 14 to March 29. The work on recarpeting will be carried out between 9am and 6pm during the period.

“Airlines will operate their schedules before 9am and after 6pm for the duration of the recarpeting. During this period, the airport will implement a comprehensive plan to ensure the continuity of services and to mitigate any potential inconvenience to passengers and airlines,” said a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The airport will facilitate 96 air traffic movements per day during the recarpeting activity. “Certain flight schedules may be adjusted, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for any updates or changes,” the statement added.

The recarpeting of the runway is expected to improve its texture, friction, and operational efficiency. The 3,374-metre-long and 60-metre-wide bituminous runway was last recarpeted in 2017.

The scheduled rehabilitation/recarpeting will include milling of the existing bituminous runway, followed by bituminous inlay and overlay to meet the design parameters in line with standards specified by the regulator, the statement said.

A total area of 3.48 lakh square metres, including runway and taxiways, will be recarpeted. Upgrading of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system to LED from halogen, upgrading of airfield signage, and installation of a stop bar light are also included in the recarpeting project.