Tracing the roots of Choorakattupalayam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For many in Kerala, the word chooral brings to mind images of the thin, bamboo-like canes that schoolteachers once used as tools of discipline. Though corporal punishment is now a relic of the past, the association between chooral and these dreaded canes remains ingrained in collective memory.

But other than that, chooral is also the name of a medicinal plant that is part of Kerala’s ecology and craftsmanship.

Belonging to the Araceae family, chooral grows abundantly in the forests and sacred groves of Kerala. It is valued for crafting utility items, household objects, and traditional handicrafts.

The plant is primarily found in two forms: valli chooral, a climbing vine variety, and vadi chooral, with thick, bamboo-like stems with sharp thorns. Despite its practical uses, harvesting chooral is no easy task due to its dense, thorny growth.

Interestingly, the plant has lent its name to a lesser-known locality in Thiruvananthapuram’s Chalai Market: Choorakattupalayam.

Located at the market’s northeastern edge, the Choorakattupalayam is one of the oldest places in the city. Historian Vellanad Ramachandran explains the origins of place, connecting its name to both natural and historical elements.