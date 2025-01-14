Tracing the roots of Choorakattupalayam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For many in Kerala, the word chooral brings to mind images of the thin, bamboo-like canes that schoolteachers once used as tools of discipline. Though corporal punishment is now a relic of the past, the association between chooral and these dreaded canes remains ingrained in collective memory.
But other than that, chooral is also the name of a medicinal plant that is part of Kerala’s ecology and craftsmanship.
Belonging to the Araceae family, chooral grows abundantly in the forests and sacred groves of Kerala. It is valued for crafting utility items, household objects, and traditional handicrafts.
The plant is primarily found in two forms: valli chooral, a climbing vine variety, and vadi chooral, with thick, bamboo-like stems with sharp thorns. Despite its practical uses, harvesting chooral is no easy task due to its dense, thorny growth.
Interestingly, the plant has lent its name to a lesser-known locality in Thiruvananthapuram’s Chalai Market: Choorakattupalayam.
Located at the market’s northeastern edge, the Choorakattupalayam is one of the oldest places in the city. Historian Vellanad Ramachandran explains the origins of place, connecting its name to both natural and historical elements.
“Chooral was once widely used for making swings, chairs, and even sacred objects for worship. In earlier times, chooral sticks were revered in temple rituals, including in Sabarimala, and were also used in Dravidian family temples. Areas where chooral plants grow naturally often turn into dense thickets. A chooral thicket might have existed in that location, and clearing it likely paved the way for settlement development, influencing the area’s name.”
He also says that though palayam typically refers to a military camp, it can also denote a settlement, such as the Palayam in Nedumangad, historically known as Thattanpalayam, a settlement for members of the Thattan community.
Today, Choorakattupalayam is mostly home to Tamil-speaking traders, showing its history that connects it to a Tamil settlement. The Chalai market hosts several such communities, including Vellalars, Thattans, and Chettiars. Historical accounts suggest the name may be linked to the Tamil settlement.
Beyond being a settlement area, the place does not hold much historical prominence.
Historian Ramachandran mentions that Raja Kesavadas restructured the Chalai market, and Choorakattupalayam might have been developed during that time as well.
“The place, formed by words chooral (plant), kaad (forest), and palayam (settlement), can be considered an ancient name. These three words are old, and unlike place names in Thiruvananthapuram from the colonial era, this one likely dates back to even before the feudal period,” Ramachandran adds.
