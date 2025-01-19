Congress leadership asks DCCs to hold compulsory core committee meetings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid criticism that the party state unit is in deep slumber, the KPCC leadership has asked all DCCs to hold district core committee meetings on the first Saturday of each month.

In a circular sent to all party office-bearers, the PCC has asked all constituency core committees to call a meeting on the second Saturday of every month. On the last Saturday of every month, the district core committee should convene to review the meetings of all core committees. The state core committee of the Congress will be held on Sunday at Indira Bhavan.

The circular also asked DCCs to hold district conferences of ward presidents before January 30. “The restructured ward committee list should be submitted to the KPCC after getting approval from higher committees. As part of stepping up preparations for the local body election, KPCC has called upon DCCs to organise Mahatma Development conferences in rural and city areas.

As part of the programme, conferences should be organised with the participation of elected representatives and office-bearers of Congress and its offshoot organisations. ‘Development conferences should be organised in local bodies where the UDF is in power. However, in local bodies where LDF is in power, a chargesheet should be presented against the ruling body at a development conference. A rally and public meeting should also be organised at the mandalam level,” it said.

According to the KPCC, the development conferences at the block and district level would be held in April. In May, KPCC will organise a maha panchayat in which all ward- booth presidents and people’s representatives will participate. KPCC has decided to support the strike called by the Congress-affiliated service organization, SETO, on January 22.