Made to fade?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The reverence for wall art we humans have has been recorded in history. A beautiful mural in a public place always attracts admiration from far and wide. It is this reverence for beauty that made Tensing Joseph and a group of eminent artists, including Kanayi Kunhiramanan and B D Dethan, meet the then District Collector Biju Prabhakar almost a decade ago.

They brainstormed about a project to sprinkle visual appeal as a way to improve the civic sense of a population otherwise famous for lousy upkeep of public places.

Thus was born Arteria. Globally, such wall art and graffiti have a deeper, more political and social relevance. “Here, however, beautification was the only aim. About 20 artists, all eminent names, participated. Together, they covered the walls from the University College Stadium opposite the Fine Arts College till the Mascot Hotel,” says Tensing. His works inspired by tribal life fill the walls adjoining the Mascot Hotel.

The Arteria then entered two more phases. Nineteen young and upcoming artists joined the third phase in 2021, scaling up the works.

Later, in November 2023, a group of women artists painted the walls of Manaveeyam Veedhi ahead of the Keraleeyam event. The city shined with pride on its art-loving, creative side, while preparing to be one of the country’s 100 Smart Cities.

According to artists, these walls, covered with illustrious works, are facing neglect. Some works can be seen covered with creepers and posters and in some other places. Thanks to the lack of upkeep, many artworks need touch-up and refurbishment.