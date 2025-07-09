Employees arrested in hotel owner’s murder in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two hotel employees have been arrested in connection with the murder of a hotel owner in the city. The arrests were made on Tuesday night from Adimalathura.

Police identified the accused as David, a native of Vizhinjam and Suresh, a Nepal native. Both were employed at the Kerala Cafe hotel near Cotton Hill School.

According to police, the accused attacked officers during the arrest, injuring four. The duo had been absconding since the incident.

The body of Justin Raj, the hotel owner, was found on Tuesday evening in the premises of a house at Edappazhinji, where the hotel staff stayed. His body was found wrapped in a sheet. Preliminary findings suggest death by strangulation.

Police said Justin had gone to the house earlier in the day, looking for the two staff members who had not reported to work. When he did not return, other employees checked the house and found his body. The vehicle he used was also missing.

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime and said that they acted out of resentment after being dismissed from their jobs.

Justin Raj was known to personally open the hotel each morning at 5 am. He was the son-in-law of former MLA and CPM leader M Sathyanesan.

The investigation is ongoing.