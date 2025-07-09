RJD leader Charupara Ravi passes away at 77

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state vice-president Charupara Ravi, 77, passed away on Tuesday. The socialist leader died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. A full-time party worker, Ravi was also the parliamentary board chairman of the party at the time of his demise.

An active political leader from the age of 18, he had been closely working with Janata Dal organisations. An active member of the Independent Student Organisation (ISO), he was also the president of Yuvajanatha, a youth socialist organisation which was active when the Janata Party came to power in 1977. He had also contested in assembly elections from Aryanad in 1980, Neyyattinkara in 1996, and Nemom in 2011.

“Charupara Ravi worked tirelessly to strengthen the socialist movement in the state. He was a helping hand for all party members who visited Thiruvananthapuram,” remembers RJD national executive member Varughese George, who has worked alongside Ravi in several protests and party programmes.

The cremation will be on Wednesday at 3 pm, at his residence in Vithura.