Trek to raw wilderness of Kathirmudi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For those seeking adventure off the beaten path, a guided trek to Kathirmudi, one of Thiruvananthapuram’s lesser-known forest destinations, is scheduled for July 26. Organised by Adventure Movement and Sports (AMAS), the 15-kilometre trek offers participants an engaging experience through raw forest trails, slippery rock paths, and pristine terrain.

Kathirmudi, known for its untouched natural beauty, lies deep within the forests near Neyyar and Peppara Dam reservoirs. Rated as a moderate-level trek, the entire route is expected to take around six hours. Participants will be accompanied by certified trek leaders and forest guides, and may also have the opportunity to spot wildlife during the journey.

The event, which starts from Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram (exact location shared upon registration), is priced at `1,500 per person. The package includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, trained guides certified by the Forest Department and AMAS, required permissions and entry passes, first aid support, and team-building games.

Registration is open now, and with limited slots available, early booking is encouraged. To register or for more details, contact 9496889644.