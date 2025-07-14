Congress panchayat member, mom likely die by suicide in Kerala over 'fake police cases'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Congress Panchayat member and his mother were found dead in their residence at Nilakkamukku near Varkala on Monday morning in what appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Arun V, 42, of Nilakkamukku ward in Vakkom panchayat, and his mother Valsala, 71. They were found hanging in a shed behind their house. The suicide note written by Arun on his letter pad and shared to his friends via WhatsApp stated that four of his neighbours gave fake police complaints against him and that was the reason behind the suicide.

The police had recently registered two cases against Arun- one under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and the other for theft- last year. The suicide note apparently mentioned that both the complaints were fabricated and because of that his life had become a hell. He also mentioned about his inability to procure a passport in order to travel abroad for job.

He named Vinod, Santhosh, Ajayan and Bini Sathyan as responsible for his death. The police are now probing whether the cases were fabricated.

